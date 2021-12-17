State unemployment falls to record low

Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in November, according to preliminary federal data released Friday, tying the lowest level since the government began tracking the state’s employment statistics in 1976.

The total number of employed Montanans has continued to climb since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when fears of virus transmission and subsequent business closures across the state threw thousands of people out of work. Total employment has grown by an average of about 2,000 jobs per month, but the percentage of Montanans 16 or older who are employed or looking for work still lags behind pre-pandemic levels.

The seasonally adjusted, state-level data is released monthly by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite the state’s gains in overall employment, University of Montana economist Bryce Ward called the latest data a “mixed bag” and noted the overall share of Montana’s population with a job remains a full percentage point below where it was before COVID struck.

Pre-pandemic workers who haven’t returned to work range from early retirements and those who remain wary of catching the coronavirus from customer service jobs to people whose bank accounts aren’t lean enough to push them back into the applicant pool, he said.

“It’s been pretty consistent that there’s some level of COVID fear out there,” Ward said. “The other category has been, ‘I just don’t need to. I’m just not feeling the financial pressure to.’”

As with much of the rest of the country, Montana’s leisure and hospitality sector experienced the sharpest employment drop during the pandemic, hemorrhaging more than 30,000 jobs — almost half of all hospitality workers — from March to April 2020. While about 14,000 of those jobs returned the following month, the sector’s recovery has been slower than others. As of November, the seasonally adjusted hospitality workforce is still down by 1,500 compared to two years ago.

Trade, transportation and utilities jobs, which was one of the hardest-hit sectors, has added about 2,500 jobs since before the pandemic, while the education sector is still down by 1,000 jobs and education is down by more than 2,000 jobs.

As of November, unemployment rates in every state had fallen year-on-year, and nationally the unemployment rate has fallen by 2.5 percentage points since the previous November. Montana’s unemployment rate fell 1.7 percentage points during that time period. But going back to November 2019, when Montana’s pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, the state has experienced the third-largest percentage-point decline in the country.

Montana’s 2.8% unemployment rate ranks 10th in the country overall — though one caveat is that Friday’s employment numbers are preliminary, and could shift slightly as the BLS continues to process surveys and other data used to finalize its estimates.

