State to test Amber Alert system on Jan. 13

The state will run a test of its Amber Alert system on Jan. 13, according to a press release from the state Department of Justice.

Anyone who does not get the test alert sent to their cellphone is asked to notify the Department of Justice at https://dojmt.gov/ambertest/.

The Amber Alert system was first implemented in Montana in 2003. It is used to provide information to the public about a child abduction, including details about the missing child and any possible information about the suspect.

To activate an alert, law enforcement have reasonable belief a child has been abducted or disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The child must be 17 or younger or have a proven mental or physical disability and law enforcement must believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.