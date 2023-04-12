Citing the coming end of the federal public health emergency, the state health department said Wednesday it will stop updating the online COVID-19 case tracking and vaccine dashboard.

The updates will end May 5 and the website will come down July 14, according to a release from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"The dashboards have been an extremely useful tool throughout the pandemic to help inform the public about COVID-19 case trends and vaccination rates in Montana," said department spokesperson Jon Ebelt in an email. "However, with the end of the federal public health emergency, DPHHS is transitioning to COVID-19 monitoring similar to our approach to other reportable conditions."

Ebelt added state-specific information would remain available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Views on the dashboard have dramatically declined over time, according to department data. There were more than 16.6 million views on the main dashboard from when the pandemic started to the end of 2020. That number dropped to 6.2 million in 2021, then about 720,200 in 2022 and about 88,600 this year.

Montana will also end its monthly epidemiology profiles and vaccination reports, according to the press release. The state health department said it would keep working with local and tribal health agencies to conduct routine surveillance for COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Ebelt wrote that over the last three years, the dashboard was updated through a collaboration between the state health department and professionals with the Montana State Library.

The website became a resource from the earliest days in the pandemic for those tracking Montana caseloads and deaths from COVID-19. The page went through several iterations, with the addition of tracking vaccination update when shots became available to reducing frequency in reporting as the pandemic became a part of life in the state.

" ... As the pandemic has progressed, reporting requirements and the emergence of home tests have changed the way COVID-19 cases are reported to public health. This was an important factor that was considered in the decision to discontinue weekly updates to the COVID-19 dashboard in Montana as the federal Public Health Emergency ends," Ebelt said.

As of April 7, the latest update, the state reported 332,413 cumulative cases of COVID-19. There were 701 active cases and 506 newly reported cases in the past week. There have been 3,700 deaths and 13,341 hospitalizations.