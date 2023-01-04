State to start re-determining if people are qualified for Medicaid on April 1

The state of Montana by April will start the process of re-evaluating the enrollment qualifications of most adults covered by Medicaid in Montana, under a provision in the federal omnibus bill passed by Congress at the end of last year.

During the pandemic, the federal government through its public health emergency said states had to allow for 12 months of continuous eligibility for adults on Medicaid so that people would have reliable access to health care during COVID-19.

Continuous eligibility means that once qualified, a person remained so for a year even if their income fluctuated. Medicaid eligibility is based on how much a person earns and the size of their household, in addition to other factors.

But some states, including Montana, have increased in recent months their calls for the federal government to end the public health emergency because of the higher costs to states associated with covering more people who remained enrolled. Even though the federal government also increased the amount it paid to states to cover people, the higher enrollment has increased states’ contributions too.

“That has led to, in all states including Montana, strong growth in Medicaid enrollment,” said the legislature’s senior fiscal analyst Josh Poulette in a budget hearing Wednesday. “There's a door in, but there is no door out.”

But come April 1, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will open that exit door, with a review of the financial situations of adults enrolled on the program to see if they remain qualified for coverage. The department intends to complete that work in 10 months, and Director Charlie Brereton said the focus will first be on reviewing the status of people the department believes are no longer qualified.

“We are using data sets that are available to us now … looking at categorical populations to ensure that those who we suspect are ineligible for Medicaid will be reviewed at the front end of the redetermination process,” Brereton said in the hearing Wednesday. “That is extremely important to me. I think we’re covering our bases well.”

Following a letter from Gov. Greg Gianforte in December urging the Biden Administration to end the public health emergency, the state health department said Montana has seen a 30% increase in Medicaid enrollment during the pandemic. While the state also got about $196 million in enhanced federal funding to help with that increase, a department spokesperson said the Department limited the use of those funds and gave only $18 million of that to the health department.

Prior to the pandemic, enrollment on Medicaid in Montana had been declining and then leveling off. About 181,150 adults are enrolled on either traditional Medicaid or the state’s expanded Medicaid program. The state initially included 12 months of continuous coverage on its expansion population but the 2021 Legislature terminated that provision.

Erica Johnston, the economic security Services Executive Director, said it was difficult to estimate how many people might no longer qualify for coverage because the department would use current information it will get from enrollees when it reaches out to them.

The redetermination process does not include children covered by Medicaid. In Gianforte's budget, he is proposing to extend Medicaid coverage for a year to cover postpartum care. The omnibus also included that as an option for states.

As Montana starts to redetermine eligibility, the federal government will also scale down the enhanced rate it was paying states. By April 1, the rate will drop from from 6.5% to 5%, then on July 1 it will move to 2.5% then 1.5% on Oct. 1 and go away by Jan. 1, 2024.

The department will be reaching out to people, sometimes to seek information needed to ensure their coverage, during the redetermination period, said Olivia Riutta, the outreach, engagement and population health manager at the Montana Primary Care Association. The association is doing work to help people communicate with the department to keep their coverage or find health insurance elsewhere, like the federal exchange, if they no longer qualify for Medicaid.

“The best thing that people can do is update their contact information with the department, because once the Medicaid unwinding begins, everybody at some point is going to receive communication from the department and we want to make sure they get that communication,” Riutta said.

The association also helps people with navigating how to get a health care plan on the exchange. There are still substantial tax credits for those plans, also tied to a pandemic program that is not going away, and roughly 85% of Montanans who enroll qualify.

“Some folks are going to no longer be eligible. For those folks who are going to lose Medicaid coverage, loss of coverage allows somebody to get a special enrollment period on the federal insurance marketplace,” Ruitta said. “The enhanced affordability provision means folks are going to be able to find a plan that really works for their health care needs and meets their monthly budget." People may also have coverage options through their jobs, she added.

Ruitta said she expects the process to be very busy and said the association is already answering questions from people who are concerned about losing access to health care.

The regular open enrollment period is also still open through Jan. 15, she added, and there’s free help online to anyone who needs assistance picking a plan.