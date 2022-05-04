State to move to weekly COVID-19 updates

This Friday's weekday COVID-19 case update from the state health department will be the last daily report, as the state moves to a weekly schedule starting next week.

Citing lower caseloads and transmission levels, the state Department of Public Heath and Human Services made the announcement Wednesday, following indications in March that it would make the change.

After this Friday, the state will move to post updated data on new cumulative cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination progress each Friday, with the first weekly report May 13. The change applies to the emails sent out by the health department as well.

In a March interview, Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state was considering a change to how it responds to the pandemic, citing lower caseloads and hospitalization rates. In a follow-up email, his administration said the one way the state's management might change would be following a recommendation from the administration's public health team to report new infections on a weekly basis, rather than the every-weekday updates Montanans have seen for the last two years.

A press release Wednesday from the heath department said community-level data on transmission will also appear on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

In addition to the change in the reporting schedule, the state health department also said it will no longer publish weekly reports on active COVID-19 cases in schools and long-term care and assisted living facilities. Information on long-term care and assisted living facilities will be added to weekly surveillance reports, which will continue to be published.

The health department will also now update tables with demographic information about cases on a weekly schedule, not daily. The department will also publish county-level vaccination updates every week.

"These changes do not mean that public health officials have scaled back COVID-19 surveillance efforts. DPHHS will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Montana," the department said in a release. "Local public health officials will continue to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks and cases in settings which may expose individuals at high risk for severe outcomes. Health officials request that the public follow COVID-19 precautions recommended by the CDC given their community’s COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization levels, including being current on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters."

It was not immediately clear if cases were to rise again what sort of metrics the state would use to determine if it would return to a more frequent reporting schedule.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.