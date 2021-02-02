State to distribute 19,500 vaccine doses not used at long-term care facilities

Montana will take about 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that CVS and Walgreens did not use at the state's long-term care facilities and distribute them across the state.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said the federal government approved Montana's request to use those doses. The vaccines will be released to hospitals around the state, which have ultra-cold storage facilities, and the state health department will help coordinate setting up community clinics to serve as many people as possible.

CVS and Walgreens have held vaccination clinics at all but one long-term facility around the state, Gianforte said in a press conference Tuesday.

The rate of vaccination among residents and employees has been about 50%, but Gianforte said the pharmacies have planned to hold three rounds of clinics to include anyone who might feel more comfortable after seeing other residents or co-workers successfully vaccinated. They still have doses available for that, Gianforte said.

Overall, the state has administered about 82% of the doses it has received from the federal government. That figure doesn't account for the CVS and Walgreens doses, which are a separate allocation.