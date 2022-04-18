State tax return deadline extended 1 week

Citing severe weather that blanketed parts of the state in snow last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday extended the deadline to file Montana individual income tax returns by a week.

The new deadline is April 25.

“After hearing from Montanans impacted by the recent winter storms, particularly in eastern Montana, we moved quickly to extend the state filing deadline for those unable to get their tax returns in on time,” Gianforte said in a press release.

The extension does not apply for federal returns, quarterly estimated payments or other state tax types.

For information on requesting an extension for federal taxes, visit the IRS website.

