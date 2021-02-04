 Skip to main content
State Supreme Court finds MSU Northern retaliated against employee
State Supreme Court finds MSU Northern retaliated against employee

The Montana Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Montana State University Northern retaliated against one of its employees for reporting sexual harassment by a former provost at the school, while reducing the damages he was awarded in an earlier court decision.

A hearing officer with the Montana Human Rights Commission in 2016 had awarded $175,000 to Randy Bachmeier for emotional distress suffered after the provost, Rosalyn Templeton, allegedly touched him inappropriately several times between 2010 and 2013.

Then-Northern Chancellor James Limbaugh testified during hearings in 2014 that he fired Templeton in 2013, ahead of her planned resignation, because of his concern for Bachmeier, the Associated Press previously reported. Limbaugh resigned in 2014.

Thursday’s decision affirmed the Human Rights Commission’s decision to reducing the damages award from $175,000 to $80,000, and reducing the award for retaliation from $75,000 to $20,000.

The decision was signed by Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon.

