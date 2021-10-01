State Superintendent speaks at 'Parental Rights' rally

The event was billed as the birthday for Senate Bill 400, legislation signed into law earlier this year that arms parents with new legal grounds to sue the government — in the context of Friday's event, a school district. The law took effect Friday. Parents can sue for a government body interfering "with the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children," unless the government can demonstrate a compelling interest.

In a press conference last week, Gallatin County presented data showing schools that started the year with mask requirements have seen fewer students with COVID-19. Also last week, schools in Townsend that have not required mask use reported nearly a third of their K-6 students out because of the virus, either contracting it or needing to quarantine because of exposure.

Elsie Arntzen, the Republican state superintendent at the Montana Office of Public Instruction, was a keynote speaker at the event Friday, but said her office would not join litigation on either side if a parent filed such a lawsuit against a school board.