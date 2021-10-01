State Superintendent speaks at 'Parental Rights' rally

Elected officials joined parents and their school children who took to the state Capitol steps for the "Parental Rights Rally" on Friday in Helena, waving signs rejecting schools' decisions to require mask use among students to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A few likened the public health measure implemented in schools like Billings and Missoula to child abuse.
Parents across Montana have expressed their outrage at school districts' decisions, over their objections, to implement mask mandates on campus. One argument cited Friday against mask mandates in schools was the low death rate among children who contract the virus. The school mandates come at a time when some Montana hospital staff are having to divert medical resources to patients with a higher likelihood of survival, meanwhile running out of room in their hallways to manage the overflow of patients ill from COVID-19.
The event was billed as the birthday for Senate Bill 400, legislation signed into law earlier this year that arms parents with new legal grounds to sue the government — in the context of Friday's event, a school district. The law took effect Friday. Parents can sue for a government body interfering "with the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children," unless the government can demonstrate a compelling interest.
In a press conference last week, Gallatin County presented data showing schools that started the year with mask requirements have seen fewer students with COVID-19. Also last week, schools in Townsend that have not required mask use reported nearly a third of their K-6 students out because of the virus, either contracting it or needing to quarantine because of exposure.
Elsie Arntzen, the Republican state superintendent at the Montana Office of Public Instruction, was a keynote speaker at the event Friday, but said her office would not join litigation on either side if a parent filed such a lawsuit against a school board.
"I would never do that," she said. "To pick a side in a lawsuit would be very detrimental to the office and I need to respect that office. The other side of that, the consequence is something that I don't champion. What I champion is the parents."
Still, Arntzen's speech to the crowd of roughly 80 people called for more respect between parents and school boards across the state. She lauded local control as "the heart of our public school system," and urged parents to support the school district trustees who were elected out of their communities, although the crowd returned a lukewarm response.
Asked later if she felt that speaking at an event where the tone seemed overwhelmingly against school boards that have voted to install mask mandates, Arntzen said, "I don't believe this disrespects anyone in the educational community."
"My role is here," she continued. "My role is, No. 1, in the healing process in the discord we have between the school board room, where they might be in Montana, and to parents, whoever they might be, and putting the emphasis on children."
Arntzen previously attended a rally in Billings held by parents opposed to the school district there requiring mask use.
Just before classes started this fall, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an emergency rule on mask use in schools, urging Montana’s public schools to consider parents’ requests for students to opt out of mask mandates, which education officials say was already part of the process.
On the other side of the state Capitol building, a much smaller crowd had gathered to counter the rally Arntzen headed up. Organizer Katie Loveland, who runs a public health consulting firm in Helena, said the counter-rally was a way to broadcast support for school boards who have been facing the wrath of angry parents for over a month.
"We need to support decision-makers who make science-based decisions," Loveland said. "Any leader who's taking heat gets my support."
Clementine Lindley, who drove to Helena from Billings on Friday with her 11-year-old son, said she remembers disruptions when seatbelt laws went into effect, when people sensed their choices being taken away by government mandates.
"This is not new," Lindley said. "I just want everyone to live."
On the other side of the Capitol and the mask debate, Tim and Marianne Peterson, Billings parents of 6- and 9-year-old girls, said they felt the school district was not taking their stance against masks into account.
"We don't need help from the government," Tim Peterson said, acknowledging their students attend public school.
Marianne Peterson said she had toyed with the idea of running for the school board but has been hesitant about the time commitment. The Petersons also said they don't like politics.
"Politics came and found us when they started masking our kids," Tim Peterson said.
Tim Peterson said, initially, the parents pulled their kids from school due to the mask mandate, but they've since returned.
"They chose to go back," Tim Peterson said, adding the girls' missed their friends. "They're not happy about it, nor are we."