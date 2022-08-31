State starts restoration of Montana's oldest standing Capitol building, Stonewall Hall

State officials recently joined local leaders, residents and members of the LaFever family in Virginia City to mark the beginning of the restoration of Stonewall Hall, which hosted the Territorial Legislature between 1865 and 1875.

Built in 1864, Stonewall Hall is Montana’s oldest standing Capitol building.

Elijah Allen, who leads the Montana Heritage Commission, called Stonewall the “most important building in Montana from a historical perspective.” He said nearly $1 million in private donations were raised.” The restoration will come at no expense to taxpayers. Completion is expected in 2024.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said at the Aug. 25 celebration that because of “extraordinary generosity of many, in particular the LaFever family,” Montana history will be preserved at Stonewall Hall.

“The significance of this historical restoration project to Montana can’t be overstated,” he said in a news release.

Gianforte met with the Montana Heritage Commission last year in Virginia City to discuss the restoration project, along with economic development plans for the area.

On March 21, the Montana Land Board, of which Gianforte is the chair, approved the Neal C. LaFever Trust’s donation of Stonewall Hall to the state.

According to a 1989 Montana Historical and Architectural Survey Form, the hall was built in 1864 and is two stories. It is made of rubble stone and has a brick facade that faces Wallace Street. The original front of the building was stone and had three semi-circular headed arches with key stones over three pairs of French doors on the first floor.

Over the years it has served as a saloon, the Virginia City Lyceum, where young men could read magazines and "enjoy the use of a small library" for $5 a month. It also served as a dry goods, grocery and liquor store and a clothing store.

When Virginia City became the territorial capital in 1865, the second floor of the hall was chosen as a meeting place for the Legislature.

Virginia City is Montana’s No. 1 tourist destination with over a million visitors coming annually, officials said, adding it has an economic footprint of $75 million that contributes to 1,200 jobs.