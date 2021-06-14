State settles with prison whistleblower for $250,000

Daniel Root, the whistleblower at Montana Women's Prison in Billings, has also resigned from his job effective immediately, per the terms of the agreement with the state corrections department, Roots' attorney told the Montana State News Bureau in an email Monday. Kevin Brown said his client is looking forward to putting the case and his corrections career behind him to pursue new opportunities. Brown said he believed the dollar amount adequately compensated Root for having been passed over for promotion for reporting violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act at the women's prison. Brown also praised the new Department of Corrections administration, now headed up by Director Brian Gootkin, who was appointed in January.