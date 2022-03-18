State seeks applicants for open spot on Montana State Parks and Recreation Board

People can apply for a vacancy on the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board, following a vacancy created when Mary Moe resigned earlier this month.

The opening is in District 3, which covers Glacier, Toole, Liberty, Blaine, Pondera, Teton, Choteau, Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Wheatland counties.

Applicants must have experience or be informed about the conservation and protection of state parks, heritage resources, natural resources, tourism promotion and development, or outdoor recreation.

The board is made up of five citizens appointed by the governor and sets policies for state parks, as well as provides direction about how to manage, protect and conserve parks, as well as promote recreation at the sites.

Those interested in applying can do so at visit boards.mt.gov.

Montana has 55 state parks that offer camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and other recreational options.

