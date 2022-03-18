 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

State seeks applicants for open spot on Montana State Parks and Recreation Board

  • 0
Giant Springs State Park

Giant Springs State Park near Great Falls was the most visited state park in Montana in 2021 with nearly 415,000 visitors.

 Alex Wiles, NPS

People can apply for a vacancy on the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board, following a vacancy created when Mary Moe resigned earlier this month.

The opening is in District 3, which covers Glacier, Toole, Liberty, Blaine, Pondera, Teton, Choteau, Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Wheatland counties.

Applicants must have experience or be informed about the conservation and protection of state parks, heritage resources, natural resources, tourism promotion and development, or outdoor recreation.

The board is made up of five citizens appointed by the governor and sets policies for state parks, as well as provides direction about how to manage, protect and conserve parks, as well as promote recreation at the sites.

Those interested in applying can do so at visit boards.mt.gov.

Montana has 55 state parks that offer camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and other recreational options.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida gunmaker funnels weapons to Ukraine resistance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News