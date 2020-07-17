State says public will still get same COVID-19 data after change in federal reporting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A change in reporting that means hospitals now send information about novel coronavirus patients, deaths and several other data points to the federal Department of Health and Human Services and not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not affect the information Montana posts on a public-facing online dashboard, officials said Friday.

That's because information the state makes available to the public daily around 10 a.m. online comes from Montana counties, who get the information directly from hospitals and health care providers.

But the Montana Hospital Association said Friday the change will create additional burdens, especially for smaller hospitals, and it would ask next week for adaptations to ease the process.

Hospitals used to report the data to the CDC and HHS, but as of Wednesday now only send information to HHS. The CDC's own data dashboard went dark this week, and in neighboring Idaho the state no longer reports hospitalization number, citing the change.

Jim Murphy, head of the chief of the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau of the state health department, said that Montana's online dashboard won't be affected by the change.