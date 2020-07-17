State says public will still get same COVID-19 data after change in federal reporting

A change in reporting that means hospitals now send information about novel coronavirus patients, deaths and several other data points to the federal Department of Health and Human Services and not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not affect the information Montana posts on a public-facing online dashboard, officials said Friday.
That's because information the state makes available to the public daily around 10 a.m. online comes from Montana counties, who get the information directly from hospitals and health care providers.
But the Montana Hospital Association said Friday the change will create additional burdens, especially for smaller hospitals, and it would ask next week for adaptations to ease the process.
Hospitals used to report the data to the CDC and HHS, but as of Wednesday now only send information to HHS. The CDC's own data dashboard went dark this week, and in neighboring Idaho the state no longer reports hospitalization number, citing the change.
Jim Murphy, head of the chief of the Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau of the state health department, said that Montana's online dashboard won't be affected by the change.
"The simple answer on the Montana dashboard is the Montana dashboard comes from Montana," Murphy said. "We're getting that directly from the counties themselves. That tends to be a little more accurate and timely than some of the other systems out there."
The state will continue to use the CDC, as well as HHS, for data that it uses to analyze the virus in Montana. The state also receives its own reports from hospitals about their capacity, personal protective equipment supplies and more.
Rich Rasmussen, head of the Montana Hospital Association, said for larger hospitals in the state that might have a full-time person or group of employees to manage data, the reporting isn't burdensome, but for smaller facilities it can be a challenge.
"We are looking for ways in which we can streamline the data reporting," Rasmussen said Friday. The association, along with others in the country, are meeting with federal officials next week to voice their concerns and talk about ways to improve the system.
Billings Clinic's Nancy Iverson, director of patient safety and infection control at Billings Clinic, said the data being reported is information hospitals already collect.
Jason Smith, chief advancement officer for Bozeman Health, said that hospital system began reporting daily to HHS in April over a platform that provided data to the CDC and the state at the same time.
"As a result, providing additional information to HHS won’t pose a challenge to the team that reports on our behalf. In many respects, safely and securely sharing this information is part of our daily workflow and doing a bit more through TeleTrack (the program) can be pretty easily accommodated," Smith said in an email.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.