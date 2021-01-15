State says no disruption to planned vaccine shipments

After reporting Friday that the country's vaccine stockpile did not exist, Montana's health department said the state's expected upcoming allocation has not changed.

"We continue to receive correspondence from our federal partners. Vaccine is allocated to Montana on a week-by-week basis. There’s been no indication that our vaccine supply has been changed for next week’s allocation," said Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, in an email late Friday.

The Washington Post reported earlier Friday that after the U.S. Department of Health and Human services said the federal government would push out the second dose of vaccinations it had been holding back, those doses weren't available.

But Montana's planned shipments haven't changed, Ebelt said.

"Montana has not experienced an interruption in receiving vaccines. We are getting them to communities as quickly as possible, and will continue to move into Phase 1B, providing the vaccine to the most vulnerable Montanans, next week," Ebelt said.