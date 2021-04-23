 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State says it will resume use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

State says it will resume use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}

The state health department said Friday it is recommending Montana providers resume using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a federal panel voted to end an 11-day pause because of concerns over extremely rare blood clots.

On Friday, after a safety review and meetings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC determined use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should resume.

The pause came after six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women after receiving the vaccine. The decision to continue the vaccine's use comes along with outreach to providers to ensure people are made aware of the risk and how to spot problems related to blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is important for states like Montana, where patients often need to travel long distances for medical care. It also does not require ultra-cold storage, making it easier to administer in rural areas.

"This certainly underscores the importance placed in vaccine safety. DPHHS encourages all Montanans age 16 and older to get the COVID vaccine," said a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health and Human Service.

By Friday, 296,619 Montanans were fully immunized.

State Bureau Logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Big Sky Lede: Close to the end
406 Politics

Big Sky Lede: Close to the end

Each week, bureau reporters Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson, along with deputy bureau chief Tom Kuglin, bureau chief Holly Michels and host Thom Bridge, will take their work off the printed and digital page.

There’s only so much that can fit into a report, and there’s always much more tell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News