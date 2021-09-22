State: Road to marijuana legalization rocky, but remains on schedule

"We anticipate some previously licensed locations will not be able to meet the fire our building codes and we will need to address those deficiencies," she said.

Meanwhile, the department's rules — beyond those set by the Legislature — are taking shape after several rounds of public comment. Providers across the state got their say on proposed advertising rules in August, and the department went back to the drawing board with a new set of rules Barbour said are set to go into effect Oct. 8. Additional rules on regulations for the industry have also been coming together, and Barbour told lawmakers that document would be available Thursday. The department will coordinate with the Secretary of State's Office to set a public comment hearing on those rules in November, Barbour said.

"We want to make sure industry and the public know what to expect and how the department will enforce the law," she said.

Internally, the department continues to fill out its new Cannabis Control Division staff, including inspectors and an education specialist, Barbour said.