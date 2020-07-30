State reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 active

The state reported an additional 138 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,519 active cases.
The state's data dashboard also reported an additional death, for a total of 55 statewide. It was not immediately clear in which county the death occurred.
There were 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday. There have been 3,814 cumulative cases, with 2,240. Recovered means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.
The new cases reported Thursday include 34 in Yellowstone County, 30 in Big Horn, 20 in Gallatin and 10 in Missoula.
Flathead County reported seven cases, Lewis and Clark reported six and Butte-Silver Bow reported four. Cascade, Park, Roosevelt and Valley counties all added three cases each. Carbon, Dawson, Deer Lodge and Judith Basin counties each added two cases. Beaverhead, Fergus, Jefferson, Madison, Powell, Ravalli and Wheatland counties each added a case.
On Wednesday Gov. Steve Bullock said the state is watching nine counties it has identified as hot spots, including Flathead, Lake, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Madison, Gallatin, Yellowstone and Big Horn. The state is working with local public health officials on ways to curb the spread of the virus in those communities, including additional public health measures enacted by either the state or counties.
Twenty-six counties fell under the mandatory mask mandate issued by Bullock earlier this month, which applies to counties with four or more active cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.