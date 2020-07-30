State reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported an additional 138 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,519 active cases.

The state's data dashboard also reported an additional death, for a total of 55 statewide. It was not immediately clear in which county the death occurred.

There were 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday. There have been 3,814 cumulative cases, with 2,240. Recovered means a person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus.

The new cases reported Thursday include 34 in Yellowstone County, 30 in Big Horn, 20 in Gallatin and 10 in Missoula.

Flathead County reported seven cases, Lewis and Clark reported six and Butte-Silver Bow reported four. Cascade, Park, Roosevelt and Valley counties all added three cases each. Carbon, Dawson, Deer Lodge and Judith Basin counties each added two cases. Beaverhead, Fergus, Jefferson, Madison, Powell, Ravalli and Wheatland counties each added a case.