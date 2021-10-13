State reaches cost-sharing agreement with feds for fire costs

Through a cost-sharing agreement with the federal government, the state will save $9.2 million in wildfire suppression costs for this year's season.

The savings come from a cost-sharing agreement between the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the federal government.

With the cost-sharing, the state will spend $47.5 million from its fire fund for the 2022 fiscal year, a press release from the governor's office said Wednesday.

The state entered fire season with the fire fund at its statutory limit of about $105 million. The state has seen more than 2,500 fires that burned more than 935,000 acres this year, the press release said.

