You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State reaches 184 COVID-19 cases; 4 have died
0 comments
topical top story

State reaches 184 COVID-19 cases; 4 have died

By the numbers

By Tuesday morning, four Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 184 had fallen ill and 14 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.

The four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County

Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or anything else.

Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state by far, at 69. That number held steady in test results released from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 Line Graph

Graph showing the progression in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Montana as of 3/31 at 8:00 AM.

Yellowstone County has 28 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark and Flathead each have 11; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has eight; Madison and Toole each have six; Lincoln has five; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake all have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one each.

By Monday evening, COVID-19 tests for 4,411 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News