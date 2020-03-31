State reaches 184 COVID-19 cases; 4 have died

By Tuesday morning, four Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 184 had fallen ill and 14 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.

The four people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.

Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member