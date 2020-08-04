State pushes back on census timeline

"If the Census Bureau continues to move the goal posts of the decennial count, we fear communities in Montana will go uncounted and therefore unrepresented in our democracy," Bullock and Cooney wrote. " ... Without an accurate count the fabric of Montana will be detrimentally impacted for at least the next 10 years."

Cooney is chairman of the Montana Census Complete Count Committee.

The letter estimates that about 525,000 Montanans have not yet responded to the census and only 56.6% of households have been counted.

Montana struggled when the census paused field operations because of the pandemic. Workers who go door-to-door are critical in rural areas where people have P.O. boxes or rural route mail addresses, where the census does not mail invitations to participate. This is the first time people can respond to the census online, but this is also difficult in areas without good access to broadband.