State pursuing land swaps on Flathead Reservation

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has requested meetings with the Biden administration on potential land exchanges that could put more than 29,000 acres of state trust lands within the Flathead Reservation into tribal ownership while the state could receive compensatory federal lands.

The Montana Water Rights Protection Act, ratifying the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' water compact, was signed in 2020 by former President Donald Trump as part of federal omnibus legislation. It received support from all three members of Montana’s congressional delegation at the time: Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, and Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Gianforte when he was in the House of Representatives.

The act allows for the state of Montana to transfer certain state trust lands located within the reservation to the tribe. In exchange, the state would receive other federal lands as new state trust lands.

In a March 28 letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of the Interior, Gianforte requested meetings to commence discussions on potential land exchanges. The letter notes that the secretaries should prioritize the exchanges during the five-year period following enactment of the act last September.

“There are a number of critical items that will require further discussion among the departments, the state and CSKT, including the identification and availability of those state trust lands that could ultimately be included in the land exchange proposal,” the letter states.

The act identifies nearly 37,000 acres of state trust lands. However, analysis from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation determined only about 29,000 acres could be eligible for transfer. The letter notes eligible lands include those currently adjacent to tribal lands.

Non-trust lands such as state parks are not eligible.

CSKT Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald said in a statement he appreciated the governor and DNRC Director Amanda Kaster for committing to implement the water compact.

"The state land exchange process is a win-win-win for the state, the tribes and the American taxpayer,” he said. “It provides significant economic benefits for the state and its ability to provide a well-funded education system through land consolidation, it allows for improved resource management through the return of tribal homelands, and it saves taxpayers billions by resolving complex liability."

The Governor’s Office and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said in sending the letter that many state trust lands within the Flathead Reservation are difficult to access and checkerboarded through other land ownerships. Currently most trust lands are other grazing leases or managed for timber production.

If state lands are transferred, leases will be canceled on March 1 of the year following the exchange. Any future leasing decisions would go to the CSKT or Bureau of Indian Affairs and be subject to tribal or federal laws and rules.

The state would seek to exchange for lands with “better public access and greater revenue generating opportunities,” the Governor's Office said in a press release. State trust lands are managed primarily to benefit public education through leasing and sales. Any exchanges would require approval of the Montana State Board of Land Commissioners.

“While there is not a specific land exchange proposal at this time, the state has begun examining the eligibility of state trust lands within the reservation to participate in the exchange," said Shawn Thomas, DNRC Trust Lands Division administrator. "We will regularly engage with lessees who may be affected by any future exchange under the MWRPA (Montana Water Rights Protection Act).”

Gianforte said in a statement that he expects the transfer process to take several years.

Primarily the CSKT Water Compact settled more than 10,000 tribal water right claims both on and off the reservation. The tribes relinquished claims to most off-reservation water rights in exchange for 211 on-reservation water rights, 10 off-reservation water rights and co-ownership of 58 other water rights. The act also set up a $1.9 billion trust fund to settle damage claims and rehabilitate the century-old Flathead Indian Irrigation Project.

Additionally the act provided for the transfer of the National Bison Range near Moiese to the tribe, which occurred last year.

A spokesperson for Interior said the agency had no comment on the letter.

USDA did not respond to a request for comment.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

