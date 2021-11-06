State project aims to reduce locomotive emissions

Montana announced funding Oct. 29 to help replace locomotive engines and reduce emissions.

The state Department of Environmental Quality project has $800,000 available, including from the federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and Montana’s portion of a settlement with Volkswagen. The money would go toward switcher locomotive engines that operate in rail yards, according to Neal Ullman with DEQ, which would mean a large emissions reduction for people who live and work nearby.

“By reducing those emissions in a small footprint you’re benefiting the people in that area,” Ullman said.

Each replacement would provide an estimated 10-ton reduction in emissions of nitrogen oxides annually, Ullman said. NOx gases can contribute to asthma and other respiratory diseases, according to DEQ.

The project would provide up to 40% of funds for each replacement, with up to two engine replacements in total. The new engines would be more efficient, Ullman said, and are required to run in Montana for their useful lives. The project requires the old engines to be scrapped or recycled.

Volkswagen admitted to installing software to make it seem as if its cars met NOx emissions standards, according to the Associated Press. Montana’s portion of a subsequent settlement with the automaker totals about $12.6 million, according to DEQ.

That portion is also funding a program to replace diesel vehicles like buses and dump trucks, while another round of Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funds is helping replace older diesel school buses.

Applications for the engine replacements are due Jan. 14, 2022, and Ullman said the state would probably announce awards publicly in late spring or early summer next year once they are finalized.

