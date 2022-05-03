State prison unit closed due to staffing shortage

Montana State Prison officials closed a wing of the facility last week due to staffing shortages, the Montana Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.

The department did not say how many inmates were affected by the closure of the prison's F unit. Spokesperson Alexandria Klapmeier said in an email it wasn't possible to answer some of the Montana State News Bureau's questions about the closure because providing detailed, operational information could pose a security risk to staff and inmates.

The closure comes just months after Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen reported to lawmakers a 20% hole in the 328 correctional officer workforce at any given time. Those shortages often mean cutting gym or yard time for inmates when staff can't step away from mandatory posts, officials told lawmakers in February.

"This action was undertaken to assist with staffing needs at the prison," Klapmeier said Tuesday. "Sharing the number of mandatory posts in any of our units presents a security risk, so the department declines to share that information."

Klapmeier said inmates who had been moved within the facility were placed in "appropriate housing."

The F unit that was closed also housed the prison's sex offender programming. Klapmeier said that programming is housed in a "different, appropriate area. No programming was shut down."

The corrections department has been working to beef up its recruitment and retention efforts for the state prison, a 1,600-bed facility for men outside of Deer Lodge. Officials over the last year told lawmakers they were working with the governor's budget office to bring wages up after years of losing correctional officers to county jail jobs, where pay has traditionally been higher.

In March, the department reached a new contract with correctional officers at MSP, providing a $2-per-hour raise for correctional officers at the state prison, and implementing changes to the employee grievance process, a suggestion that not all complaints with the rank-and-file centered on money.

Still, Klapmeier said Tuesday that voluntary and mandatory overtime shifts are in place at the prison while staffing needs are still acute at the facility.

"Beyond that, it poses a security risk for the DOC to share detailed operational information," she said.

