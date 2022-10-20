State prison to suspend visitation indefinitely due to staffing

The Montana State Prison will suspend visitation indefinitely at the end of the month, another workaround necessitated by the hollowed-out workforce at the facility outside Deer Lodge.

Visitation is set to end Oct. 31. The Montana Department of Corrections said Thursday that "after much deliberation," it deemed the suspension necessary due to the prison's staffing levels. According to a department report in August, an estimated one-third of the 257 correctional officer positions were open.

"We recognize the importance of in-person visitation to inmates and their friends and families, but we must place safety and security of the public, staff, and inmates above all else," Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email on Thursday, adding the department intends to resume normal visitation "as soon as it is safely possible."

According to the National Institute of Corrections, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, visitation plays a significant role in reducing recidivism. The institute's 2011 study found "any visit reduced the risk of recidivism by 13% for felony reconvictions and 25%" for technical violations.

Bright said part of the department's calculation is prioritizing activities that benefit the most inmates; recreation involves 150 inmates at once while visitation involves 15 at a time. Recreation is taking place at the prison, Bright said Thursday, although the schedule is sometimes interrupted due to staffing levels.

The department has made efforts to rectify the staffing shortfalls, creating a recruitment and retention committee, touching down at job fairs and mulling employee transportation as a new benefit, as well as housing opportunities in and around Deer Lodge. The prison also recently added 12-hour shifts in an effort to address the problem.

In order to help ease the impact of suspending visitation on the inmates, as well as their families and friends, Bright said each inmate will be allowed two free 20-minute video visitations each week. Those calls will be in addition to two free weekly phone calls each inmate is allowed.