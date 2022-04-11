State prison sergeant has ties to white nationalists, watch group says

Nearly a year after first raising the alarm about a sergeant at the Montana State Prison, a watchdog group has called on the Montana Department of Corrections to investigate Kelly Chambers' ties to a white nationalist organization.

The Montana Human Rights Network, which monitors hate group activity in the state, published a report online Tuesday that highlighted Chambers' ties to Ron McVan, who himself has been associated with violent anti-Semitic figures. Both men live in Butte, according to the organization.

A call to a number for Chambers on Thursday went unanswered, and the account was not taking voicemails.

In response to the report, the Montana Department of Corrections this week pointed to its zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory behavior in the workplace and "well-established processes" for staff or inmates to report such activity.

"The DOC continues to encourage any staff or inmate to use those processes if they feel they have been the subject of discrimination," Department of Corrections spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email Tuesday.

The corrections department also noted the report does not allege Chambers of any white nationalist activity while on duty at the prison. Beyond relying on employee or inmate reports, Bright declined to comment on whether the DOC had initiated any efforts to determine whether Chambers had attempted to recruit inmates or prison employees into McVan's organization, or brought any materials into the prison related to the activities in the Montana Human Rights Network report.

"Montana law prohibits the department from commenting on specific personnel matters, and the department notes that the report released by MHRN does not allege any unlawful workplace discrimination by any DOC staff," Bright said in her initial comment.

In March 2021, The Montana Standard published a photograph of McVan conducting a ceremony in his backyard in celebration of their European heritage. McVan is known to his followers as a leader in Wotanism, which MHRN described as a racist version of Norse folk mythology called Odinism. Both McVan and Chambers have publicly denied being white supremacists, although McVan's social media feeds often reference a "white genocide" and warns others that anti-racist efforts are actually a threat to white people, according to MHRN.

Indeed, MHRN notes, not all followers of Odinism or other neo-pagan religions are white nationalists. According to MHRN, McVan developed the strain of ideology with David Lane, a domestic terrorist and white nationalist whose group, "The Order," robbed banks, bombed a synagogue and assassinated a Jewish radio host in the 1980s.

After the Butte newspaper published the photo of the ceremony, MHRN learned the event took place at Chambers' home, and that Chambers was an employee at the Montana State Prison. In the following months, MHRN learned Chambers has helped organize several events in Butte on McVan's behalf.

"This raises many problematic questions, as McVan has used prison outreach as a tactic for recruiting new followers," the MHRN report states.

Within a month, MHRN notified Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin about its findings.

"Back in 2017, you and I both spoke at public rallies in Bozeman denouncing anti-Semitic and racist fliers that were distributed in the area," MHRN program director Travis McAdam wrote in the letter to Gootkin, dated April 19, 2021. "While you were the Gallatin County Sheriff, we appreciated how responsive you and your department were when responding to manifestations of white nationalism. You clearly understand what's at stake if white nationalism is allowed to gain footholds in our communities, or, in this case, Montana's prison system."

MHRN's findings tying Chambers to McVan's ideologies include social media posts in which the two nod to each other in admiration. According to MHRN, a post from Chambers stated "Heil to you sir!" directed to McVan, and McVan's social media feeds include references to the need to "secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

In other photos posted to social media, Chambers sports iron cross tattoos popular with white nationalists, according to MHRN.

In a 2021 biennial report to a state legislative budget committee, MSP Warden Jim Salmonsen said monitoring and managing inmates affiliated with gangs, known in state corrections parlance as "security threat groups," was one of the department's more pressing challenges.

"We have to be careful we don't put the wrong people in with the wrong people or we can have some pretty dire consequences with some of that," Salmonsen told the committee, in reference to placing inmates with other inmates.

According to the Montana Human Rights Network, Chambers helped organize another gathering in January and has been involved as plans come together for another event this August.

MHRN also raised the alarm in December when a group of about 10 "White Lives Matter" supporters appeared waving on the street corner near Costco in Helena.

McVan's version of white nationalism, MHRN writes in its report, is more carefully crafted to avoid the spotlight, deploying images of pagan folklore and Viking gods rather than swastikas or Klansmen.

"These more subtle forms of imagery and language allow them to avoid public criticism and open new lines of recruitment," the report states. "While the symbols and rhetoric may change, the underlying racism and antisemitism stay the same."

MHRN, in this week's report, asks the state corrections department to probe whether Chambers may be exerting a white nationalist influence in the prison over inmates of color; whether Chambers is assisting McVan in spreading Wotanism within the prison; and if Chambers is providing special treatment to inmates who express white nationalist views.

The full report can be found at https://mhrn.org/2022/04/01/kellychambers/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.