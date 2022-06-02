State prison, DOC form committee to address recruitment, retention woes

Within the confines of the outer fence at Montana State Prison, the staffing shortage has touched all corners of the facility — from education to security.

Warden Jim Salmonsen has made no secret of the thinning workforce. At a legislative interim committee meeting in January, he told lawmakers the prison is "never fully staffed in a shift," and that the facility was operating on a 20% vacancy rate.

During a media tour of the prison on Wednesday, Salmonsen, who has worked at the prison 33 years and held the warden's office since late 2020, said that number may have crept higher in the time since.

"We've had a staffing issue for 10 years, but nothing to this magnitude," he told reporters in the Secure Adjustment Unit on the high-security side of the prison.

Montana had one of the nation's highest rates of voluntary quits among workers during the pandemic, according to a January report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. That, combined with historically low unemployment and lower labor force participation, has made it difficult for employers to hire, the Fed said.

The Department of Corrections started pulling together a recruitment and retention committee from its facilities and various divisions to find ways to consolidate resources and root around for untapped employee pools. Jim Anderson, the Public Safety Bureau chief, said Wednesday the committee's work is just getting off the ground, but the group will look to career fairs and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls as potential recruitment groups. In the meantime, cross-training employees from different facilities will help the department be more agile to staffing needs, he said.

"We're one DOC," said Anderson, whose position was created as part of the Department of Corrections' reorganization last year. "We have a lot of resources spread across the state."

Despite the workforce troubles, Salmonsen remains encouraged by the work that happens at all levels inside the prison and he said he is honored to be the warden. Montana Correctional Enterprises, the prison's workforce and training program, is a clear point of pride and was a main feature of Wednesday's media tour.

The wood shop produces furniture, and elsewhere inmates do upholstery work and stitch up prison uniforms. And the automobile repair garage maintains the work vehicles, allowing the prison to, in many ways, sustain itself. Inmates make between 40 and 80 cents an hour.

Still, there's no mistaking the prison's needs, which have existed since before Salmonsen was the facility's top official. In 2020, correctional officers from Pine Hills, which at the time only housed juvenile inmates, were transferred to MSP to fill vacant posts, Salmonsen said. That was right before "the bottom fell out" due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. The Montana National Guard was deployed to the prison to fill in for ill employees, less than a month after Salmonsen was named warden.

The need for recruitment and retention, particularly at the state prison outside of Deer Lodge, has prompted lawmakers to huddle with Gov. Greg Gianforte about finding solutions to a long-term problem that's escalating. The union president reported staff have been put on mandatory overtime lists and few people have applied for open jobs, even after a $2 raise in the prison's new contract with the union.

The prison closed a unit of the facility last month, in part to reduce the number of mandatory posts. These adjustments make due with the workforce the prison has, but a plan to draw in new employees remains elusive.

"Obviously it's one of our main concerns and topics we're focusing on," Anderson said of the new committee's work. "We were doing a ton of things before. But we're just trying to consolidate those efforts and put all of our resources going one direction. … We need nurses and mental health professionals just as much as we need correctional officers and all that stuff."

The prison's education program, for example, typically has a capacity of 150 inmates that can take classes, which run five days a week for six hours per day. Education Director Marisa Britton-Bostwick said that cap is now closer to 90.

The prison's infirmary, too, has staffing needs. But, as medical services manager Melissa Scharf points out, it's not just the state prison; health care providers and corrections nationwide are clamoring for more employees.

"It's difficult," she said.

The clinic at MSP currently has two traveling nurses to supplement the infirmary, which sees 20 to 25 inmates a day. Scharf herself was a traveling nurse who decided to stay. She likes working with the population and the skill with which her team is able to assess the needs of patients, some of whom arrive at the prison with unaddressed medical needs.

At the mental health block on the Secure Adjustment Unit, Salmonsen explains every inmate requires two correctional officers to be transported to see a therapist or a doctor. Without full staffing, transportation can be limited. With inmates suffering from mental health crises, it's also important they become familiar with the correctional officers on their block to maintain trust.

"Keeping a regular crew here is very important," Salmonsen said.

Big changes may be coming for the prison, which was built in the 1970s. While staffing is priority, infrastructure needs have also become an area of focus. Anderson said Wednesday the prison is "kind of outdated," and the department will need to "look at a more efficient way of doing business." That could mean retooling the space in its agricultural setting or moving the facility somewhere with a bigger potential workforce pool. The Montana Women's Prison in Billings doesn't suffer from staff shortages the same way the Montana State Prison or the private prison on the Hi-Line do. Anderson said all options are on the table.

"We don't have any formal plans," he said. "We're just recognizing in the future, you know, the next five to 10 years, we're going to have to do something. And so we're just starting to explore those options. Population base is one thing to consider, state land is another. There's just so many factors that we have to look at."

Anderson also echoed Salmonsen in lauding the prison staff who have remained on duty despite the tough working conditions. Correctional officers don't usually get the same applause as police or firefighters, yet their work is no less important for public safety in Montana, he said.

"I'm proud of our people," Anderson said. "They're working under hard conditions, and having overtime shifts and holding people over, and our people are still working really hard and coming to work. … We're looking to go to (the Legislature) and ask for more (funding). We want their wage to be competitive with detention centers across the state."

