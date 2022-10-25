State prison coding program officially online

To Clarence Cook, learning the wizardry of computer coding has fostered both persistence and a creative spark.

“I’m not an artist by any means, but I like a blank canvas, to be able to just go in my zone,” Cook said.

Cook, a 39-year-old inmate at Montana State Prison, has been incarcerated since he was 20 — nearly half of his life. He’s a high school graduate who got “a little college” while in the U.S. Air Force. He had no previous experience or education in coding, but he’s about to spend much of the next year making it a singular focus.

The Last Mile, a computer coding education program for prison inmates that boasts a 0% recidivism rate among its graduates, is officially up and running at Montana State Prison outside of Deer Lodge. The 22 participants are just over a month into the year-long program, moving through the curriculum together. Their teachers, many former participants themselves, log into a computer remotely and guide them individually through the coursework.

“It’s the work you put into it,” Cook said. “But their teachers are good.”

The program is eight years in the making for the facility that’s just recently been outfitted with Apple products and, later this week, Google Chromebooks to allow the students to work on their homework outside of the regular class schedule, six-and-a-half hours five days a week.

The program is hosted by Montana Correction Enterprises, the prison’s work and education program. MCE chief Gayle Butler said she and the Department of Corrections’ IT director traveled to see The Last Mile’s first iteration at the prison in San Quentin in 2014. The Last Mile is a nonprofit organization, founded by a venture capitalist, that provides technology training programs and transitional support for inmates nearing the end of their sentence.

Getting the program up and running became a lower priority as funding sources proved hard to come by. The Gianforte Family Foundation, the charitable trust set up years ago by Montana's wealthy governor before he took office, ultimately put up the funding to get The Last Mile online. The program costs $290,000 for the first two years, and $110,000 for each following year.

“Being a computer geek myself, this seemed to make sense,” Gov. Greg Gianforte told the attendees at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, which included the 22 students. In the late 1990s Gianforte founded RightNow Technologies, a software company he later sold to Oracle.

“I’m excited about the potential for each one of you,” Gianforte told them, adding there remains a “desperate need” for the kind of skills they were developing a few rooms down the hall.

After cutting a ceremonial red ribbon with a pair of cardboard scissors, a nod to the setting, the governor and members of the media browsed The Last Mile’s workspace and spoke with participants about their experience so far.

Jeffrey Neely, 44, came to the prison with a 10th grade education and a GED. The program requires at GED at least and for participates to be nearing the one-year stretch from their release.

“It’s pretty hard,” Neely freely admitted about learning HTML coding on Tuesday. “Asking for help, that’s the biggest thing. It’s like learning a new language.”

Many inmates arrive at their site of incarceration with gaps in education. Syd Heller, executive director of The Last Mile, said Tuesday the program’s front end is designed to inundate participates with basic computer lessons — like opening files — before diving into the world of coding.

“The web development industry is more receptive to non-traditional education,” Heller said. “I don’t care where you’re from, if you can write this code, you can work at Google.”

The program’s graduates have since moved on to companies like Slack, Dropbox and Zoom, Heller said. The program has expanded in the last decade to 23 classrooms across 16 prisons in six states. Those who emerge from incarceration with The Last Mile education in hand have brought a loyalty to their jobs that seems rare in a tech workforce where many feel entitled to jump jobs each year, Heller said.

“They bring a persistence that typical tech workers don’t have,” he said.

Cook, for example, has maxed out the curriculum’s work the last few weeks, so in his free time he created from scratch a computer game similar to the arcade classic “Pong,” using only JavaScript.

“It’s nothing but a canvas,” he said. That doesn't mean it's easy; five times he wanted to put the side project down and forget about it, but persisting on an endeavor of his own initiative was an achievement on its own.

Cook enjoys the creative engagement that the alchemy of coding provides, but he knows the real goal is more than expression. He’s set for release in 2025, and although he won’t be out after this class like several of his classmates, he hopes to return as a facilitator for the next class.

“You’re looking ahead, like you want to get to that future,” he said. “You just have to be willing to put in the work.”