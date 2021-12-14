State panel votes to use $6 million in ARPA funds for workforce training

A workforce training program intended to address the ongoing shortage of workers in Montana will get a $6 million boost from federal COVID-19 relief funds, after a state panel voted to boost funding for the program Tuesday.

The "Statewide Montana Accelerate Rapid Training" (SMART) program would work with state agencies, state and tribal colleges and businesses to identify training opportunities and quickly deploy them where those skills are in high demand, Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said Tuesday. He was speaking to a committee in charge of overseeing the state's rollout of funding under the federal American Relief Plan Act.

He cited workplace safety, commercial driver's licenses and the health care field as examples of trainings that could be provided through the program. Classes would be geared toward getting workers trained within a few months, Osterman said.

Several representatives from economic development organizations in the state spoke in support of the program, but also warned its effect could be limited by the tight labor market.

"We’ll work with businesses to upgrade the skills of existing employees, but the biggest problem that our employers are having is just finding bodies, finding people to apply at every skill level," Great Falls Development Authority CEO Brett Doney told the commission.

The Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Commission voted unanimously to allocate the $6 million to the program, which will be administered by the Commerce Department and the Department of Labor and Industry.

The panel's recommendation requires a final signoff from the governor before the funds are awarded to the program.

