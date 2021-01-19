State moves forward on Gianforte vaccination plan

Most of Montana's counties have told the state they are ready to move to the next phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, by Wednesday, according to a press release from the governor's office and a spokesperson for the state health department.
In Phase 1B, the vaccine is available to those 70 and older and people ages 16-69 with specific health conditions, as well as Native Americans or those of color who are at elevated risk from the virus.
Earlier this month just after taking office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte changed the population in Phase 1B, which had previously included essential workers. Those workers are now in Phase 1C, unless they have a health condition that qualifies them for earlier vaccination, along with those ages 16-69 with a wider range of health conditions.
After Phase 1C, the general population will be vaccinated.
About 250,000 people, or just under a quarter of the state's population, falls into Phase 1B. Vaccinating more of the state's population and passing legislation that shields businesses taking health precautions from lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19 were the two requirements Gianforte laid out earlier this month for lifting the state's mask mandate.
"The move to 1B is in response to local jurisdictions indicating to (the Department of Public Health and Human Services) that they were ready to move into the next phase after vaccinating those in Phase 1A, with the exception of a few jurisdictions," health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email Tuesday. People who qualify under 1A can still be vaccinated.
By Tuesday, 9,408 Montanans had been fully vaccinated with two doses of shots. A total of 57,221 doses have been administered, meaning roughly 38,400 people have received their only first shot.
Estimates last year showed there were between 45,000 and 60,000 health care workers in Phase 1A. The phase also included residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Ebelt said while that was the best estimate available for health care workers in Phase 1A, not all wanted to be vaccinated.
Lewis and Clark County started taking appointments for Phase 1B earlier this week, while Yellowstone County will begin Monday. Butte-Silver Bow County's first clinic in Phase 1B starts Wednesday for those 80 and older.
Demand has quickly outpaced supplies as the vaccine becomes available to more people.
Two of the state's larger counties, Gallatin and Missoula, said Tuesday they were still in Phase 1A.
"Missoula County is a regional health care hub, and vaccine providers are working to ensure thousands of health care workers, as well as first responders, law enforcement and others eligible in Phase 1A, receive their vaccinations before moving onto the next phase," read a press release from the county Tuesday. "Officials anticipate the county will move into Phase 1B by the end of this month, though the timeline remains fluid."
A spokesperson for Gallatin County said they expected to enter Phase 1B sometime in the week of Jan. 24.
Ebelt said that moving into Phase 1B is meant to "ensure that the most vulnerable Montanans are protected and that no vaccine sits on a shelf."
CVS and Walgreens, the pharmacies that are handling vaccination at long-term care clinics, have indicated all first doses at 300 facilities will be administered by January, Ebelt said.
The state encouraged people to contact their local county or tribal health departments to get information about vaccination availability and scheduling.