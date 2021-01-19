State moves forward on Gianforte vaccination plan

Most of Montana's counties have told the state they are ready to move to the next phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, by Wednesday, according to a press release from the governor's office and a spokesperson for the state health department.

In Phase 1B, the vaccine is available to those 70 and older and people ages 16-69 with specific health conditions, as well as Native Americans or those of color who are at elevated risk from the virus.

Earlier this month just after taking office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte changed the population in Phase 1B, which had previously included essential workers. Those workers are now in Phase 1C, unless they have a health condition that qualifies them for earlier vaccination, along with those ages 16-69 with a wider range of health conditions.

After Phase 1C, the general population will be vaccinated.