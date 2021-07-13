State loses extra federal food money, but has 2-month boost of its own

Ebelt said in an email last week the rule "allows for the continued use of federal flexibilities involving telehealth services, Medicaid eligibility and recertification requirements in congregate care settings."

The emergency rule stops the implementation of any Medicaid eligibility standards, methodologies and procedures that would be more restrictive than those that were in place before the start of the pandemic. During the pandemic the federal government increased the share it pays for Medicaid programs by 6.2%, and states that put into place more restrictive eligibility measures would no longer be eligible for that increased match.

But at the same time, the health department is seeking a federal waiver to its Medicaid program to end what is called 12-month continuous eligibility, an action that would trigger the loss of that additional federal money. Ending continuous eligibility was a goal of Republicans during the legislative session earlier this year.

Right now people qualified for Medicaid are eligible for a year. The change the state is requesting from the federal government would end that, but does not otherwise alter eligibility. But public notice of the waiver acknowledges the change will need to be delayed to keep getting the extra federal Medicaid pandemic money.