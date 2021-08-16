State issues rankings for federal stimulus grants for water projects

Price tags for competitive applications deemed eligible ranged from less than $15,000 to paint the town of Moore's water tower to several projects that requested $25 million, including Big Sky’s application for the first phase of its $60 million wastewater facility improvement project.

Among the highest-ranked applications were $235,000 for a new well pump and treatment project for Montana City Schools, $6.6 million toward a water and sewer project serving Worden and Ballantine in Yellowstone County and $1.9 million requested for wastewater system improvements in Darby.

Another 62 projects didn’t get scores after they were determined to be ineligible for grant funding or had “questionable eligibility.” The three biggest requests to fall into that category were all made by the Milk River Irrigation Project’s Joint Board of Control, which asked for a collective $75 million worth of grants that failed to make it to the ranked list.

That was due to the Treasury Department’s interim rules for how states can disburse ARPA infrastructure funds, said Jennifer Patrick, the Milk River Irrigation Project Manager. The project isn’t publicly or municipally owned, Patrick said, and grant applications involving dams or reservoirs are ineligible under the interim rules.