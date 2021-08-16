State issues rankings for federal stimulus grants for water projects

Montana officials have finalized their scores for the first round of applications for about $250 million in federal stimulus funds for infrastructure projects being requested by local governments, irrigation districts and state agencies.
The money was set aside by the Legislature earlier this year, as part of the more than $2 billion expected to flow to the state from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress in March. Those funds are arriving in two batches and the infrastructure grants will be awarded in two phases.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation evaluated applications based on criteria already established under a pair of existing state grant programs for water and wastewater projects, including potential benefits to public health. The scoring system also factors in how soon work can start on the projects, affordability and available matching funds.
Two types of grants are available. Minimum allocation grants pull from a pot of $150 million. The other program, in which grants are awarded on a competitive basis, has $250 million available. The deadline for competitive grant applications was in July, but the DNRC will continue to accept minimum allocation grant applications through Jan. 1, 2023.
Eligible applications totaled $691 million in competitive grants, and $35.7 million in minimum allocation grants.
Price tags for competitive applications deemed eligible ranged from less than $15,000 to paint the town of Moore's water tower to several projects that requested $25 million, including Big Sky’s application for the first phase of its $60 million wastewater facility improvement project.
Among the highest-ranked applications were $235,000 for a new well pump and treatment project for Montana City Schools, $6.6 million toward a water and sewer project serving Worden and Ballantine in Yellowstone County and $1.9 million requested for wastewater system improvements in Darby.
Another 62 projects didn’t get scores after they were determined to be ineligible for grant funding or had “questionable eligibility.” The three biggest requests to fall into that category were all made by the Milk River Irrigation Project’s Joint Board of Control, which asked for a collective $75 million worth of grants that failed to make it to the ranked list.
That was due to the Treasury Department’s interim rules for how states can disburse ARPA infrastructure funds, said Jennifer Patrick, the Milk River Irrigation Project Manager. The project isn’t publicly or municipally owned, Patrick said, and grant applications involving dams or reservoirs are ineligible under the interim rules.
Patrick said the state, its congressional delegation and others have submitted comments requesting that the final rules be tweaked to allow for grants to projects like hers, but she isn’t betting on that outcome.
“I’m an optimist, but I’m not very optimistic about this,” she said.
Also left on the cutting-room floor was a $6 million request from the Billings Bench Water Association to work on a portion of the irrigation project where water flows through a tunnel under the Rims. That was the site of an obstruction that caused water to overflow from the canal. Land below the ditch became waterlogged, and houses began to slide off their foundations.
Altogether, $177 million worth of competitive grant requests had eligibility problems, along with $14 million in minimum allocation grant requests.
The ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission includes six lawmakers (four Republicans and two Democrats), the directors of the DNRC and the Department of Environmental Quality and a representative from the governor’s office. On Aug. 23, that panel will meet to begin reviewing the list of ranked projects.
Applicants that were deemed ineligible or that don’t make the final cut for competitive grants will still have the opportunity to reapply during the second round of grant awards.