State isn't hearing concerns, solutions hospital employees say

Deb Mehring, a psychiatric social worker who attended a recent unprecedented meeting of employees at the beleaguered Montana State Hospital, said it's "hurtful" the state would rather take the "expertise" of a consulting firm to fix longtime problems than pursue solutions proposed by workers on the ground.

Earlier this week the Montana State Hospital lost its federal reimbursement dollars for failure to maintain minimum health and safety levels. Employees at the hospital say poor administration, low pay and an unsafe work environment have led to workers leaving the state-run facility in droves, which worsened the dangerous conditions that already led to the deaths of four patients.

The state has hired a New York-based firm for $2.2 million to serve as a consultant and develop a strategic plan in an attempt to turn things around at the hospital.

"They're not here working, they don't know the situation and they don't know what we deal with every day," Mehring said of the state's actions. "It's very disheartening that they feel bringing in a third party is going to solve the issue here at MSH."

Employees hope a letter they sent to state leaders following the meeting does not fall on deaf ears. The ongoing crisis has even caught the attention of Billings Clinic, the largest health care provider in the state.

Billings Clinic this week was considering ending all admissions to the Montana State Hospital until learning more about the third party work the Department of Public Health and Human Services, which operates the facility, is bringing on, according CEO to Scott Ellner. He said the hospital is now "more confident" that the state is taking the issues uncovered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services seriously.

Before the federal government decided to withdraw its funding for the state psychiatric facility, employees from the Montana State Hospital gathered in Anaconda in late March to speak openly about their concerns and to seek solutions.

Employees say the town hall-style gathering put together by four unions representing hospital workers sought their suggestions for how to correct course, which they say is in contrast to the state's approach of entering a contract with a third-party, Alvarez & Marshal Public Sector Services, LLC. Among other functions, the firm will serve as a consultant and develop a strategic plan.

The letter sent to the Governor's Office and DPHHS this week outlines the issues employees have identified after clocking in and out each day, and proposes solutions for the near- and long-term.

"To summarize, pay is too low and inequitable, and staff feel they are being disrespected if not abuse by management. In addition, hiring, pay and management practices are unethical and job required safety training is not being provided to hospital employees," the letter states. The unions that compiled the letter are the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the Montana Nurses Association, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 233.

A Governor's Office spokesperson said the letter only reinforces the need for reform at the state hospital, but directed comment on the specifics of the letter to DPHHS. Asked to respond to the letter, a DPHHS spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday saying the department is "committed to a methodical, strategic and data-driven approach to reforming MSH, and we look forward to the recommendations of our recently hired third-party contractor."

Mehring said, to her, the sad part is that it took extraordinary circumstances for employees to gather for such a meeting in the first place.

Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for DPHHS, said while the department works with the contractor to stabilize the hospital, employee and union consultation will be "critical to charting a path forward."

"Employees have intimate knowledge of the longstanding challenges at MSH, and we look forward to their continued participation in the process," Ebelt said.

The state and advocates have said the issues plaguing the state psychiatric facility spanned several administrations, but the preventable deaths uncovered by CMS occurred in recent years. And Ed Amberg, who was the hospital's administrator from 2000 until he retired in 2009, said the hospital has never lost its CMS funding entirely until now.

"As an administrator, it's completely unacceptable," Amberg said in a phone interview Wednesday. To his knowledge, only one other state, Vermont, has ever lost CMS funding for its psychiatric facility. Montana State Hospital's funding was terminated after CMS issued four "immediate jeopardy" findings related to patient safety, patient abuse, infection control plans and training for psychotropic medication.

"Everybody knows the psychiatric population presents challenges, but you have to do everything you can to prevent that outcome," Amberg added. "You really have to show, on an organizational basis, if there's an incident like that you're responding aggressively and trying to protect people."

A key issue, according to the employee's letter, is training. A summary of the employees' concerns says employees are not being trained on how to use restraints or CPR, nor are they taught about food safety, de-escalation, managing biohazards, infection control and more.

In December, the Montana State News Bureau asked DPHHS about employee concerns that certain trainings were not being provided. The department said then that every new hire and contract employee receives restraint training as part of their orientation. However, a state inspection following a complaint in January found that 28 out of 86 staff records did not contain records of those employees receiving training on restraints, seclusion, monitoring or assessment.

"In mental health and psychiatric treatment, we like to think we benefit patients but if we don't do things the right way, if we don't help that person, if they don't have a good relationship with us, we run a tremendous risk of making them worse and making them never again want to do psychiatric treatment," Amberg said.

A traveling registered nurse, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said in an interview Wednesday that the hospital's staff is running so thin that training appears to have become an afterthought.

"They're so desperate to get you working that they skip training," he said. "Patients have rights, and a lot of the rights they have get violated because the staff just doesn't have the patience and they can't handle working like this."

The state cited its recent contract with Alvarez & Marshal, as well as its continuing work with another third party, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, as reason to address the issues without haste but with a "strategic" approach, saying those groups over time would create informed plans to fix things.

Dr. Dakota Carter, department chair of psychiatry at Billings Clinic, said in a joint phone interview with Ellner that the hospital has had ongoing internal conversations about using space within the psychiatric department to provide care for higher-acuity patients in the event the hospital decided to move away from admitting patients to the state hospital.

"We looked at every possible scenario, how we can reallocate resources," Carter said. "We are completely dedicated to patient care, whatever we can do locally and in partnership with the state hospital."

The number of patients Billings Clinic sends to the state hospital each month is in the double digits, Carter said, but those numbers are dependent on the capacity of Billings Clinic and the state hospital.

"We will continue to have our internal conversations, and work with our state partners," Carter said.

