State investigating girl's death at therapeutic boarding school

The June 25 suicide is the first since lawmakers overhauled the system and gave regulatory oversight to DPHHS in 2019, although it is the second suicide under the watch of program director Michele "Mickey" Manning, who was the principal at the now-shuttered Spring Creek Lodge in Thompson Falls when a 16-year-old girl killed herself at that program in 2004.

Manning declined to comment for this story. A group text among staff shared with the Montana State News Bureau shows Reflections Academy is cooperating with the investigation by speaking with representatives from child protective services.

The 17-year-old who died June 25 was an older sister and could barely speak English when her mother adopted the siblings from Russia. She had shown a natural skill for art and a love for animals during her time at Reflections Academy, according to those who spoke during her memorial at Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls on July 1.

A long line of tearful teenage girls hugged and grieved with the girl’s mother at the memorial before filling the front and center chairs of the church. Manning sat near the back.

Another investigation