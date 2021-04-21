State in process of planning for employees returning to on-site work

“HOLD on return to work. Talking to GG (Gianforte) on that this week given the landscape has changed there some and will follow up with the cabinet on guidance,” Giles wrote.

The department did not respond to a question asking about what Giles meant by "the landscape has changed." A spokesperson did say in an emailed statement Tuesday they're still in the process of starting to plan for a return to on-site work.

"Working with stakeholders, the administration is in the early stages of developing a plan to safely and responsibly bring state employees back into the office," the department said.

The pause in plans happened as Giles herself tested positive for COVID-19. On the morning of April 14, Giles exhibited "mild symptoms" and received a positive test result the following morning, a spokesperson for the agency said in an email last week. Staff members who had close contact with the director moved to work remotely. The department did not say how many employees were affected.

Prior to the pause, Long drafted an email saying he was going to send to all MDT employees “to start the process of coming back to work.” Long said he wanted to send that April 14 or 15.