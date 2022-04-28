State hospital patient charged after attack

A Montana State Hospital patient has been charged with two felonies for an alleged attack in March that was the final straw for federal regulators who pulled funding from the state-run psychiatric facility for repeatedly failing to maintain minimum health and safety standards.

Video referenced in court filings shows Andrew Darocha, 35, knocking a female patient to the floor and then kicking or stomping her head. Photographs taken of the woman after the attack show she was bleeding from the eyes and at least one ear, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors noted she had multiple brain bleeds and facial contusions and will require reconstructive surgery as a result of the assault.

Reports of the assault triggered a review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which had already been to the hospital multiple times to document dangerous conditions and lapses in care that resulted in four preventable deaths.

At the time of the assault, the hospital had been issued three unresolved "immediate jeopardy" citations. But due to its status as a last resort for many patients with severe mental illness, CMS granted the facility an extension to correct the issues before the federal agency yanked its reimbursement funding for services.

The assault resulted in another immediate jeopardy citation on the facility, leading CMS to ultimately decide to terminate its agreement with the state to reimburse for services there.

The affidavit filed March 24 in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court states a state hospital employee first heard a noise in the TV room on one of the units. She looked over to see Darocha kicking what appeared to be a chair. The employee then noticed a woman lying on the ground next to the chair.

Current and former employees who have spoken with the Montana State News Bureau report workforce shortages have been central to many of the issues raised by CMS related to patient safety and supervision. Those who spoke in interviews after the attack described it as a traumatic event for employees involved.

Law enforcement learned the woman, another patient at the facility, had "turned Darocha and another female in for holding hands" prior to the alleged assault, according to charging documents.

Detectives who arrived at the hospital gathered evidence from Darocha, finding his shoes had been wiped off with a paper towel, but the stitching was soaked with blood.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Ben Krakowka charged Darocha with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, both felonies that could result in a combined 30-year prison sentence. The case record from district court shows Darocha was released from jail and ordered back to the state hospital for examination. Darocha's attorney, Christopher Miller, did not return an email seeking additional information on Thursday.

Roughly two months before the consultants touched down in Warm Springs, the Montana Standard reported Darocha was arrested after breaking a vehicle's window and rifling through the car in Butte.

Since CMS terminated the funding agreement, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Kyle Fouts, the hospital administrator who has overseen the hospital's recent decline, will be transferred in early May to the Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder.

The state health department, which operates the hospital, this month installed a third-party contractor to conduct an analysis of the facility and stabilize the workforce.

