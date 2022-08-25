State hospital inadvertently employed unauthorized worker, paid $90K to federal gov

Montana was on the hook for $90,000 owed to the federal government due to "inadvertent employment" of a Montana State Hospital employee who was unauthorized to work in certain health care settings.

The state's psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs identified and self-reported the issue to the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to settlement data kept online by the state's information technology services division. The individual worked at the facility from 2016 to 2021.

The U.S. Office of Inspector general can "exclude" individuals from working in federally funded health care programs for a variety of reasons, such as being convicted of patient abuse, drug-related charges or fraud.

The $89,233.26 settlement paid in late June and posted online late last week includes payments from federal health care programs "potentially attributable" to services furnished by that employee.

The payment also included an additional penalty for the inadvertent employment, although it was unclear Thursday how much the penalty comprised the total or what previous action excluded the individual from working in health care settings. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday asked for a formal public records request before furnishing any additional information to the Montana State News Bureau.

The employee's exclusion to work in a health care setting is a new dimension to the staffing issues that have plagued the Montana State Hospital, already running $7 million over budget as of five months ago. Late last year the facility suffered from a 40% vacancy in its permanent employees. In March, the state health department director notified lawmakers that, even after wage increases, more than 70% of the registered nurse positions were vacant, as were 62% of the psychiatric aide positions and 54% of the custodians.

The result has been an reliance on contract or traveling staff that then-Director Adam Meier described as unsustainable. Contract staff are far more expensive, and a large contributor to the hospital operating over budget by $7 million, according to Meier's March report to state legislators. It was unclear Thursday whether the $89,233 payment to the federal government came from the state hospital's budget or other state accounts.

Montana DPHHS has hired a third-party contractor to handle executive management and consulting to, among other things, stabilize the workforce at the state-run health care facilities. The contractor, Alvarez & Marsal, has prioritized the state hospital and made reports to lawmakers on the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee. That body meets on Friday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to hear from Charlie Brereton, the recently named director of the state health department, as well as representatives from Alvarez & Marsal, on the state of the state hospital.