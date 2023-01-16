State hospital 'accountability' bill clears Senate

A bill that unanimously passed its initial vote in the state Senate on Monday would open up abuse and neglect reports at the state psychiatric hospital to a federally designated advocacy group.

Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, emerged from the bipartisan interim committee tasked with oversight of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"This bill brings more accountability to the state hospital and it really ensures that the advocacy and protection network can do its job in a timely manner," Gross said in support of the proposal on Senate floor Monday.

The legislation came together as issues at Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs were beginning to come to light last year. The legislation passed out of committee by a unanimous vote earlier this month. The designated advocacy group, Disability Rights Montana, already has access to the hospital's campus, including the ability to conduct unannounced visits. The group's director said expanding their access to the facility would reintroduce accountability to the facility after the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services withdrew the hospital's certification last year due to repeated failures to maintain health and safety standards.

"Without our organization having access to the records, the only oversight of the facility is internal," Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, Disability Rights Montana's executive director told lawmakers in a Jan. 4 committee hearing.

After a final Senate vote expected Tuesday, SB 4 will move to the House of Representatives.