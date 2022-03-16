State hospital $7 million over budget amid staffing crises

The state psychiatric hospital is more than $7 million over budget, largely due to its growing reliance on contract staff, state officials said Wednesday.

The Montana State Hospital has seen its ranks of full-time staff decline since early 2019, according to figures Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier presented to lawmakers on Tuesday. The hospital's fix in the time since has been an increased use of contract employees, who sometimes make more than twice as much as full-time employees.

Testifying before a different legislative committee on Wednesday, Meier said the state hospital is $7.4 million over its budget for the current fiscal year alone.

"The majority of it is reliance on contract staff over state staff," DPHHS Chief Financial Officer Kim Aiken told the budget committee.

Meier's Tuesday presentation showed contracted certified nurses assistants billed hours last year jumped 700%, from 2,000 hours billed to 16,000.

Vacancies in full-time staff have gotten lawmakers attention in the last two days: full-time registered nurses, for example, are experiencing a 72.5% vacancy rate.

The cost of contract staff is simply the market rate, Meier said. The issue is retaining full-time staff, and while the department has approved wage increases for hundreds of employees in recent months, Meier's described his approach as a strategic, long-term effort, rather than making snappy decisions.

"One thing I will say is that we didn't get here overnight," he told lawmakers. "These are long-standing issues that have continued to incrementally get worse as it relates to staffing in particular."

As a result of significant noncompliance with federal health rules uncovered by inspectors last month, the state hospital will also be required to conduct a root cause analysis in concert with a third party. While that analysis is required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in order for the hospital to continue receiving federal reimbursement dollars, DPHHS began searching for a contractor to stabilize the workforce since late last year.

"I think we can be more strategic about how we're training, how we're onboarding, how we're staffing and trying to maintain as much consistency as possible within certain units," Meier said Wednesday.

But the deficiencies identified by CMS have resulted in deaths, four of which were deemed preventable and a fifth that the state hospital failed to investigate, according to CMS. Lawmakers for weeks have urged more immediate action in light of the urgent situation in Warm Springs.

During a Wednesday meeting of one of the legislative-created committees that recommends how the state spends hundreds of millions directed to Montana under part of the American Rescue Plan Act, state Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, asked about the possibility of using some of those funds to address the staffing problems.

Last year Gov. Greg Gianforte approved the creation of a program that offers up to $12,500, plus money to offset taxes on that amount, to health care workers who move to Montana and take eligible jobs.

Abbott asked Scott Eychner, administrator of the Workforce Services Division in the state Department of Commerce, if there had been any discussion of using ARPA money for retention in addition to recruitment.

"It seems like what we're missing is retention," Abbott said, citing the state hospital's budget shortfall. "It feels like we're sort of pouring water into a bucket with a hole in it if we're not addressing retention."

Eychner said health care workers are in a "seeker's market" and that traveling staff have all the bargaining power. He said while there have been conversations about using ARPA funding for retention efforts, there are no specific proposals yet and that he thought other state agencies or leadership outside the Commerce department would be better suited to make those suggestions.

