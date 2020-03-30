State hits 3 deaths, 171 fallen ill, 10 hospitalized from COVID-19

By Monday morning, three Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 171 had fallen ill and 10 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.

The three people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.

And Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state, by far, at 67.