State hits 3 deaths, 171 fallen ill, 10 hospitalized from COVID-19
By the numbers

By Monday morning, three Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 171 had fallen ill and 10 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.

Graph showing the progression in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Montana as of 3/30 at 9:00 AM.

The three people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County

And Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.

Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state, by far, at 67.

According to numbers reported by the state of Montana, Yellowstone County has 26 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark has 11; Butte-Silver Bow and Flathead both have nine; Cascade has seven; Toole has six, Madison and Lincoln each have four; Broadwater and Lake each have three; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Jefferson all have two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one.

By Monday morning, COVID-19 tests for more than 4,130 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.

