State hits 3 deaths, 171 fallen ill, 10 hospitalized from COVID-19

By Monday morning, three Montanans had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. At least 171 had fallen ill and 10 people around the state are hospitalized, according to information from the state.
The three people who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
And Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.
Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state, by far, at 67.
According to numbers reported by the state of Montana, Yellowstone County has 26 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark has 11; Butte-Silver Bow and Flathead both have nine; Cascade has seven; Toole has six, Madison and Lincoln each have four; Broadwater and Lake each have three; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Jefferson all have two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one.
By Monday morning, COVID-19 tests for more than 4,130 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
