State hires new chief information officer

Kevin Gilbertson has been appointed chief information officer for the state of Montana.

“Improving customer service and modernizing technology in state government is critical to better serving the people of Montana,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte, who along with Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles, made the announcement Wednesday.

His appointment started immediately and his salary is $150,000.

Gilbertson most recently served as a vice president of product strategy and enablement at Helix Business Solution in Bozeman.

Gilbertson was the owner and principal consultant at Forstara in Bozeman. He worked in various IT roles at RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, which Gianforte founded. While working for Socrata in Seattle, he partnered with federal agency CIOs on open data initiatives.

“I look forward to assisting state agencies as they implement customer service best practices to better serve Montanans,” Gilbertson said in a news release.

Gilbertson holds a master of science degree from Capella University in psychology focusing on organizational leader development and is pursuing his Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology.

