State health lab under new testing priorities as nation faces crunch

A lack of a national testing strategy is partly to blame for the backlogs, Bullock said Wednesday.

"I'm deeply concerned with the lack of national testing strategy from the federal government. Their strategy up to this point,or at least for this chapter, was that we utilize private labs in order to reach those testing targets," Bullock said.

In Montana that was 60,000 a month, and between June 15-July 15 the state tested more than 64,000.

The state got set up with Quest following conversations with senior officials in the federal government about two months ago, Bullock said, under an assurance of a 72-hour turnaround time. That hasn't been the case, though.

"it's still clear that the federal government is ill-prepared to find the solution as cases increase across the nation and private labs are becoming overwhelmed," Bullock said.

State efforts include looking at ways to expand capacity at the state public health laboratory in Helena, as well as other contracts with out-of-state labs.

After at least two facilities in Montana said they were changing who would get tested for the novel coronavirus following a backlog at the state's out-of-state contract laboratory.