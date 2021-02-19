State health dept's budget takes shape

That program provides Medicaid reimbursement for mental health services and outpatient treatment for school-aged children through partnerships between school districts and community health providers. Services can be provided either in the school or in the community.

The program was funded before with federal funds and an in-kind match from school districts, but the federal government said that wasn't allowed. The health department backfilled the program with general fund dollars. Some lawmakers on the committee objected to that, saying that spending decision should have been left to the Legislature, not the department.

The governor’s budget proposed $21 million for the program, but lawmakers didn’t take up that proposal. Instead, they debated $2.4 million that would have funded the program for the first quarter of the fiscal year, essentially until school started, but that proposal failed to get enough votes.

Caferro objected to punishing the health department for making a quick decision in a pandemic.

“The choices for the department were to leave kids hanging for mental illness and their families, or to try to come up (something that) we did not vet here. I appreciate that they took care of children first and risked criticism,” Caferro said.