State health dept. to consolidate traveling staff contracts to reduce costs

The state health department on Tuesday announced it will consolidate contracts for temporary or travel staff at its health care facilities to help reduce costs that have caused a hole in the department's budget.

Montana State Hospital, for example, ended the fiscal year $17 million over budget, largely due to reliance on contract staff to fill the hole in employee shortages at the facility.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services operates multiple facilities, with multiple contracts for companies that provide temporary traveling medical professionals, such as nurses and certified nursing assistants. The new contract, posted to the state procurement website on Tuesday, will consolidate the services under one document.

“Due to continuous health care workforce shortages, DPHHS facilities must at times leverage travelers to fill our critical staffing needs,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said in a press release Tuesday. “As part of our ongoing facilities reform, we devised this new approach to allow for a competitive bid process that could result in substantial savings to the state. While utilization of travelers is a longstanding practice that has spanned multiple administrations, the department is committed to ensuring their appropriate use and reevaluating ways to reduce associated costs across our facilities.”

The new contract will secure services for five state-run facilities: the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder, Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte and the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.

The contract will fall under the oversight of the department's new Healthcare Facilities Division, created under DPHHS' recent reorganization aimed at increasing accountability and attention toward improvements.

Brereton said in the press release the department anticipates awarding the contracts in the coming months. Estimated costs for the contracts were not immediately available.