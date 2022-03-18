State health dept starts new office aimed at building relationships with faith, community organizations

As part of a reorganization of the largest agency in state government that deals with everything from Medicare and Medicaid administration to child protective services, the state health department has established an office meant to build relationships with faith- and community-based organizations.

Tracy Moseman was hired to run the Office of Faith and Community Based Services. In an interview Friday, Moseman said her aim is to foster relationships between the faith community and social services and resources in their areas with the state health department.

“Many small communities have a post office, a bar and a church, so the faith leader really does become the quasi-social worker not just for those in their congregation but those in their community,” Moseman said.

Adam Meier, the director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Friday that the office's intent is to foster a two-way street and the concept of "no wrong door" when it comes to helping people access government services.

He pointed to conversations with faith leaders who wanted to make a connection with someone to talk to about best practices following a funeral that came after a suicide and another who wanted to get help about a rise in prescription drug use in their community.

“The more we can collaborate and coordinate, the better off Montanans are going to be,” Meier said.

Moseman started in her role early this year and plans a series of nine regional summits at the end of May to learn more about the needs of communities in the state.

Meier said while the office is new in Montana, it follows similar models in other states, as well as the federal government's Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives. He said the new office is meant to work in complement with existing programs.

Moseman started her career with the state at the Department of Corrections, where part of her job involved working with chaplains around the state when discussing discharge and parole plans. She has also worked in the Helena community on substance abuse prevention and in the Helena School District on student support services, which included relationships with the faith-based community. For the last eight years she worked at the Office of Public Instruction overseeing health and safety programs and as the chief program officer.

