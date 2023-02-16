In addition to giving their initial indication of what kind of support increasing the rates paid to various health care providers in the state might see this session, a budget subcommittee shaping the state health department's budget took several key votes on Thursday that could dictate possible future spending.

Spending for child care saw some support, though a program that parents and providers say is critical took what Democrats hope is a temporary step backward. Republicans hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers.

The changes are recommendations to the full House Appropriations committee, which will take up House Bill 2, the state budget, in coming weeks.

State Rep. Mary Caferro passed a motion that moves some unspent money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to child care. The TANF program is appropriated $37.9 million in federal funds every year, Caferro said, and is projected to carry over $60.8 million in this fiscal year.

The federal government allows states to transfer out up to 30% of the TANF block grant to childcare. Caferro’s proposal did not take that full percent, but did move $1.3 million over the two-year budget to supporting child care, restricted to providing subsidies. The money is all federal and no state dollars.

Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, said she would support the bill because she thought it would help people in high-cost-of-living areas who are less likely to qualify for subsidies get help to pay for care and allow them to re-enter the workforce. She described not being able to order from delis in her district because they weren’t staffed.

“I want to see people get back to work and I’d like to be able to get my deli salad at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. I’m going to be a yes on this,” Gillette said. The change passed on a 5-1 vote.

Democrats failed, however, to pass a $9 million proposal to increase eligibility and lower copays for the Best Beginnings scholarship program. A separate policy bill to enact the same was tabled in committee on Thursday.

In the House Human Services committee later Thursday, Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said they’ve received many message that show the need to invest in child care.

But Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, said that without a funding source the bill would just create more waitlists of increased people that could be served without money to pay for that.

Rep. Alice Buckley, a Bozeman Democrat who brought the motion to table the bill so that another could be developed, said “I do not want this to be the end of the conversation of how we invest in Montana families across the state.”

Another effort to address the needs of families, by Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, would have put $9 million into what’s called the Part C Early Intervention program that helps parents with very young children receive services to keep families together.

Pope said that the provider for that program was $443 20 years ago and now it's $435. “If we were paid $7 an hour 20 years ago to do work and we’re still being paid $7 an hour, you can see the disparity in this program,” Pope said. The motion failed on a 2-4 vote with Republicans against it.

Medicaid coverage for new moms

With GOP opposition, the committee voted against a proposal in the governor’s budget to extend postpartum coverage to 12 months for women enrolled in Montana's Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) program. The proposal would have cost $2.8 million in state money and $6.4 million in federal funds over the two-year budget.

The current enrollment period is 60 days.

In support of the motion, Pope said that another proposal that the committee passed to extend coverage to six months for those with a substance use disorder or mental health diagnosis didn’t go far enough. That proposal will cost $3 million over the two-year budget.

“The additional time is really valuable to mothers that have this situation and if you were to … after six months (have) a situation where you have a substance abuse or mental health issue you cannot unless you’re covered get the primary care access in order to be able to get this kind of support,” Pope said.

Caffero said many conditions like postpartum depression or substance use disorder can be diagnosed when a mother goes in for primary care visits.

All Republicans on the committee voted against the 12-month coverage, but did vote for the six-month coverage with diagnosis requirements. Caferro and Pope opposed that.

Waiver waitlist

Pope brought a failed effort to spend $27 million over the budget, with $10 million from state funding and the rest in federal dollars, to reduce the waitlist for what’s called the 0208 waiver, which provides home and community-based services for kids.

The waiver serves about 2,700 people now and the waitlist is at about 2,900, Pope said.

While Pope called his proposal “just really seriously a beginning” and said the issue should warrant legislative study, he implored the committee to approve the funding.

“This is the moment every two years where we actually get to do something,” Pope said.

Rep. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, however, said some people get on the waitlist even before they’d be old enough to be eligible. And Sen. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork, asked if all the need could even be met given workforce shortages.

The proposal failed on a party-line vote with Republicans against it and Democrats for it.

CSCT

On a unanimous voice vote with no debate, the committee voted to put $18.4 million in state and federal money toward the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program, which connects therapists and aids from a mental health center the district contracts with to children who can get services at school, in their homes or in the community.

Last session, upset over how the department used funding to help pay for school districts’ share of the program, legislators stripped DPHHS of the program and moved it to the Office of Public Instruction.

Following the change, many school districts said they would struggle to find money to cover their share of costs for the program and voiced frustration with the Office of Public Instruction over additional administrative burdens. While the Legislature devoted $2.2 million in stopgap money to help schools offset costs, that funding was spent quickly.

This proposal was in the governor’s budget.

In-patient hospital rates

On another party-line vote, the committee voted to exempt inpatient hospitals from the provider rate adjustments that would have given them 4% increases in each of the next two budget years. The change trims about $20 million in state and federal funding from the budget.

Caferro questioned why legislators would strip just one type of provider from getting an increase and said rural hospitals are especially dependent on Medicaid in their payer mix.

“(Hospitals) have seen an increase in their cost, the same as everybody else. They run a 24/7 facility. They provide emergency room services, behavioral health care, OB services that don't make money and services that do. Last session they were cut by 1% while all the other providers saw an increase by 1%. I don't remember the last time hospitals actually got an increase and I don't know why we would single out one provider. I want my community hospital to thrive and succeed,” Caferro said.

The committee did pass a $200,000 proposal to help elderly Montanans navigate vision loss.