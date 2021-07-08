State has spent $10 million of $352 million in federal rent aid

Jackson also said the commerce department is working with the Department of Public Health and Human Services on an agreement to make the emergency rental assistance money available for "housing stability services" to maximize the use of the federal money.

The commerce department’s press release noted that another 1,000 applications for housing assistance are currently being reviewed.

The program crafted to distribute federal rental assistance in 2020 had initially required that landlords sign off on renters’ applications for relief funds, which critics contended was part of the reason for the slow rollout of relief money. While the department is required to attempt to reach out to the landlord multiple times after receiving an application, the state is able to ultimately provide assistance directly to the renter without landlord approval, Community Development Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen stated in an email. That provision is new from the initial program in 2020, which required a landlord to engage in the process.

Renters can get up to $2,200 per month for rent payments, up to $300 for past due and future utility bills and up to $50 per month for internet. Relief payments can apply retroactively to rent or utility bills going back to April 1, 2020.