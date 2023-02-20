Former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot said over the weekend that the Montana Republican Party recently informed him of a resolution voted on and approved by party leadership declaring he is no longer considered a Republican.

Racicot was elected governor on the GOP ticket twice in Montana, and also was the chair of the Republican National Committee until he was appointed to chair the re-election campaign for former Republican President George W. Bush.

Since the emergence of former Republican President Donald Trump before the 2016 election, Racicot has voiced his concerns with the party’s direction, first and prominently in a Washington Post opinion titled “Americans can choose better than Trump.”

In that piece, Racicot wrote “As responsible, though admittedly not perfect, citizens, we are obliged, before automatic commitments to political parties, ideologies or candidates, to give consideration to those timeless and eternal qualities of genuine leadership that transcend ever-changing political charters, programs and affiliations.”

He’s echoed that sentiment many times since then in addresses around the state, including one recently in the state Capitol in Helena raising the flag about GOP-sponsored proposed amendments to the state Constitution to put before voters next fall.

Racicot has also lent his endorsement or support to several candidates that ran against Republicans, including Monica Tranel, the Democratic candidate for Montana’s western U.S. House seat last year. In the nonpartisan state Supreme Court race, Racicot backed Ingrid Gustafson, who ran against James Brown, the Republican president of the state utility regulator who was endorsed by the state’s most prominent GOP leaders.

The resolution also references Racicot’s support of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as backing President Joe Biden over Trump three years ago.

Racicot said in an interview over the weekend that he was not warned or informed of the resolution before it was voted on and sent to him.

“The hierarchy for me in values and loyalty is first of all to my country and my state, and then to my party,” Racicot said over the weekend. “In 35 years I don’t think I’ve changed one bit. I don’t feel like I have changed my views of the world.”

A spokesperson for the party in a statement Monday said the chair called and texted Racicot to communicate the resolution's outcome.

“The Montana Republican Party executive board, which is compiled of both elected and appointed party leaders, voted to pass the resolution rebuking Gov. Racicot for his support of Democratic candidates over Republicans the last several election cycles," the spokesperson said. "Concerns over his endorsements were conveyed to the former governor ahead of the passage of the resolution. Out of respect for Gov. Racicot, Chairman Kaltschmidt called and texted the governor following the decision before it was circulated to the media.”

The resolution says that Racicot retains an elevated profile in the state and “has spoken in assemblies without denying that he still considers himself a Republican and therefore may be believed by some to be considered as speaking for Montana Republicans.”

“... He has been less than forthright in public by failing to note that he cannot and does not speak in any official capacity for Montana Republicans; that it is recognized that he took action to damage, undercut, and defeat the efforts of the elected officials of the MTGOP and the Republican Party in general, and therefore disqualifies himself by these actions from being considered a Republican,” the resolution reads.

The document also attempts to tell media outlets that they should not refer to Racicot as a Republican and that, “if they fail to do so, the media outlet be informed that the former Governor has been rebuked by the MTGOP.”

The resolution also says central committees in the state and Republicans statewide will be notified of the document, citing the “potential irreparable harm actions taken by this high-profile individual may have done or may do in the future to the State of Montana, its citizens, and the Republican Party.”

Raising concerns

Since he started speaking out, Racicot said he has heard from people across the political spectrum about his message reaching them and the response has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Racicot said at one Lincoln Reagan dinner, some of which in the state have been renamed to Lincoln Reagan Trump dinners, he spoke about his concerns over “whether the adhesive that held us together for so long was starting to crack.”

“Frankly there was no objection, or I wasn’t given any kind of advice or counsel, and so I continued because I’m actually that concerned about what’s happening to us as a nation,” Racicot said.

" … No one has warned me or rebuked me or indicated frankly in any way that I can recall, and I think I would recall, that would be a cause for concern or an instance where somebody associated with the party or a candidate or others wanted to warn me," Racicot said, adding "I’m not foolish, however. I'm not unaware that I was certainly engaged in offering thoughts and opinions that probably were much different than most people associated with a political party for 35 years might have to offer."

Racicot said he was recruited by the GOP to run for attorney general in the late '80s and at the time he had no question he held a center-right philosophy. And after reviewing the GOP platform he felt it was the right fit, though he says he’s not sure he’s ever voted a straight ticket general election ballot in his life.

Now Racicot still sees things he can align with in the GOP platform ideals, such as reducing taxes and simplifying the tax code, but he has grave concerns about priorities “so intolerant and focused upon control and power” and less “moved by the power of ideas than the accumulation of power.”

Staying the course

Racicot has no plans to change any of the work he's been doing the last several years in light of the party resolution. Over the weekend, he had just finished an opinion piece on House Bill 405, which would put before voters next year the question of changing the state Constitution to let electors gather to form a grand jury, which is something only district court judges can do now.

Under the measure that would need to be approved by voters, if people gathered the signatures of just one-half of 1% of the registered electors of a county, a judge would have to form the panel. That grand jury could bring indictments to the county attorney, compel prosecutorial assistance from the attorney general or a private prosecutor if the county attorney declines to engage, and seek court orders.

In Yellowstone County, the state's most populous, that would mean about 515 voters could submit signatures to form a grand jury.

The bill is from state party vice chair and Great Falls GOP Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, meaning they could pass the legislation with no support from across the aisle.

In the last election cycle, Racicot finds some hope, especially in judicial races like where Gustafson defeated Brown.

"There were candidates that got elected that reflected the integrity that is important to them holding office," Racicot said.

He's hopeful that speaking out will continue to build momentum against the challenges he sees posed by social media and the angry political activity in that space where people are "cleaving together because there's a sense of some security even if they have to compromise their principles."

"I see a intermix of sterile, antiseptic, bitter, angry social media now being substituted for engaging on a personal level with our fellow citizens, at lightning speed and usually compounding its adverse impact by misinformation and disinformation that, at the end of the day, leaves people dizzy and unable to discern what's true and what isn't," Racicot said.

Racicot plans to counter that by continuing to speak out and backing candidates and ideas based on if it's the "right thing for the right reason," regardless of party affiliation.

"I'm sad about what has happened here, but I'm not going to quit and I'm driven by the notion we simply have to start taking better care of each other and presuming the best of each other and trying to find solutions we both endorse," Racicot said. "The buzzwords that gin up high emotions and angry feelings are serving us so poorly that we're on the cusp of being in danger as a free people."