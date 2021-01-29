State goes back to week-long waiting period on new unemployment claims

Montana is reinstating a week-long waiting period for new unemployment claims starting Sunday.

Any claims filed next week will be subject to a non-payable one-week waiting period. The change marks a return to how claims and payments worked before the pandemic.

The waiting period does not mean people lose a week of benefits; rather, the first payment is delayed a week. It also does not change the maximum benefit a person can receive.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the federal government provided 100% of the funding for states to pay for the first week of benefits. That provision of the CARES Act has been removed, leading the state to propose an administrative rule in December to revert back to pre-pandemic practices.

The waiting period only applies to new claims, not existing ones.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that 2,292 people had filed an initial regular unemployment claim for the week of Jan. 16. That's down from 3,094 the week prior and 3,653 the week before that.

The department also said that the change will only affect people who file an initial, regular unemployment insurance claim. It does not apply to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.