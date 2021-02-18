State funding for Native language programs restored

The subcommittee's unanimous voice vote Thursday restored the full $750,000 in funding and requested the program move under the OPI's budget. It also recommended a companion bill to make the required changes in state law to have the Montana Indian Language Preservation Program administered by the OPI and not the State-Tribal Economic Development Commission in the Department of Commerce.

Stewart Peregoy, who sits on the budget subcommittee, said there's been a long-term discussion about moving the program to the Office of Public Instruction so it could have a larger impact on the school system.

Stewart Peregoy said with fewer people speaking Native languages, it's vital to teach kids.

"It's critical to invest in school-age children. ... You're investing in younger families so that there's intergenerational interactions happening," Stewart Peregoy said.

Having language programs in schools also allows for bilingual immersion education, Stewart Peregoy said.

+4 Browning kids thriving in Blackfoot language immersion program BROWNING – The kindergartners in Carolyn Zuback’s Blackfoot language immersion program spill…

Since its inception, the Montana Indian Language Preservation Program has been funded with one-time only infusions each session, something past lawmakers have tried to change and Stewart Peregoy said again will be attempted this session.