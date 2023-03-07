Montana’s state forestry programs topped 31,000 acres last year, topping the acreage from 2022 as the state pushes to increase the pace and scope of forest management.

The office of Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced that state put more than 31,000 acres under forest management programs. The figure includes ongoing logging, thinning and prescribed fire projects that are ongoing or placed under contract in 2022. The acreage is a combination of state land timber sales, cross-boundary work that includes private lands, grants to private landowners and cooperative agreements with federal agencies.

“Creating healthier, more resilient Montana forests through active management is one of our top priorities, and DNRC continues to deliver results for the people of Montana,” Gianforte said in a statement. “We’ve made incredible progress over the last two years to increase the pace and scale of forest management in Montana, and we’re not done yet.”

The 31,000 acres comes after DNRC forestry programs reached 25,000 acres in 2021. The last two years have proved an upswing from 2020 when the management took place on about 11,000 acres.

DNRC Director Amanda Kaster emphasized the importance of cross-boundary projects such as the Good Neighbor Authority where the state manages work on federal lands under agreements with the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.

“Forest management is a top priority for DNRC, and we look forward to expanding our partnerships to continue this important work,” she said.